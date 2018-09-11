FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 11, 2018 / 10:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Fed Circuit backs dismissal of authentication patent case against USAA

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Tuesday sided with financial services company United Services Automobile Association in a lawsuit that had accused the company of infringing a network security technology patent.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld a lower court finding that the patent asserted against USAA by brothers and software engineers Nader Asghari-Kamrani and Kamran Asghari-Kamrani was invalid because it described an abstract idea.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2x492CP

