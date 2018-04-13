Patent on Vanda schizophrenia drug upheld by appeals court

A federal appeals court on Friday ended a bid by West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Corp to invalidate a patent on Vanda Pharmaceutical Inc’s schizophrenia drug Fanapt and bring a lower-cost generic version to market.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld a lower court ruling that a Vanda patent describing a method of using Fanapt to treat schizophrenia was valid and would be infringed by West-Ward’s proposed generic.

