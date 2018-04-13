FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2018 / 11:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Patent on Vanda schizophrenia drug upheld by appeals court

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Friday ended a bid by West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Corp to invalidate a patent on Vanda Pharmaceutical Inc’s schizophrenia drug Fanapt and bring a lower-cost generic version to market.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld a lower court ruling that a Vanda patent describing a method of using Fanapt to treat schizophrenia was valid and would be infringed by West-Ward’s proposed generic.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GZ3UDM

