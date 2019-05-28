Velodyne's self-driving car tech survives PTAB challenge

Velodyne Lidar Inc, a supplier of self-driving car technology, on Monday said it defeated a challenge to one of its key patents brought by rival Quanergy Systems Inc.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board on May 23 rejected arguments by Quanergy that a Velodyne patent on LiDAR technology was invalid on obviousness grounds. LiDAR, short for Light Detection and Ranging, is technology that uses laser pulses to build a three-dimensional map of an autonomous vehicle’s surroundings.

