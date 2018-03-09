Vicks and Braun thermometers infringed Exergen patent - appeals court

A federal appeals court on Thursday partially upheld a $14.6 million patent infringement verdict thermometer company Exergen Corp won against a subsidiary of Helen of Troy Ltd, which sells products by Vicks and Braun, among others.

The U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals said the two Exergen patents at issue in the case were valid, rejecting subsidiary Kaz’s argument they described a law of nature not eligible for patent protection.

