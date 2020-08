A federal judge in the Eastern District of Texas has postponed until October a damages-only retrial in VirnetX Holding Corp’s long-running patent litigation against Apple, citing the coronavirus outbreak in the region.

In a brief order issued on Monday, U.S. District Judge Robert Schroeder in Tyler, Texas said the outbreak was “good cause” for a continuance until October 26.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2Dvy0Cn