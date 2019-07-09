VirnetX gets U.S. appeals court win in $440 million Apple patent case

Intellectual property licensing firm VirnetX Inc on Monday won an appeals court decision that brings it closer to collecting a $440 million judgment it won in its long-running patent fight with Apple Inc.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit set aside rulings by the U.S. Patent and Trademark’s Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board that invalidated claims in two VirnetX patents relating to secure communications technology that the company alleged were infringed by Apple’s iPhone.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2G2Xzsi