April 12, 2018 / 12:30 AM / in 2 hours

VirnetX wins $502 million in latest patent trial against Apple

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

Patent licensing company VirnetX Holding Corp on Tuesday won a $502 million verdict from Apple Inc, but that award as well as a judgment last year are both vulnerable on appeal following the invalidation of VirnetX’s patents by U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

A federal jury in Tyler, Texas said Apple’s iMessage, FaceTime and VPN On Demand features for the iPhone infringe four patents owned by Nevada-based VirnetX relating to secure communications technology.

