A federal appeals court on Thursday gave smart home company Alarm.com Inc a major boost in its effort to fend off patent infringement claims brought by rival Vivint Inc.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a ruling by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that invalidated claims in three related patents Vivint had accused Alarm.com of infringing.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GzHrRJ