Israeli website usability startup WalkMe Ltd on Tuesday struck out in a patent infringement case it brought last year against competitor Pendo.io Inc.

U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan ruled invalid a patent WalkMe had accused Raleigh, North Carolina-based Pendo of infringing on technology for creating website tutorials.

