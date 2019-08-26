Fed Circuit deals setback to adult webcam firms in streaming patent fight

A federal appeals court on Monday handed a partial victory to WAG Acquisition LLC, a patent holding company engaged in litigation against companies in the adult entertainment industry.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit vacated a decision from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board that had invalidated key claims in a WAG patent on streaming video technology it had accused Friend Finder Networks Inc and WebPower Inc, among others, of infringing.

