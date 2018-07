A federal judge on Tuesday denied a bid by patent owner TriPlay Inc to resurrect an infringement lawsuit against Facebook Inc’s messenger service WhatsApp.

U.S. District Judge Leonard Stark in Delaware denied a request by TriPlay that he reconsider a earlier decision invalidating an electronic messaging patent TriPlay accused WhatsApp of infringing.

