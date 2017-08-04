FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
Magic Bullet maker knocks out Whirlpool blender patent
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Judge deals blow to Texas law targeting 'sanctuary' cities
U.S.
Judge deals blow to Texas law targeting 'sanctuary' cities
Snap, Blue Apron fuel worries about overheated IPOs
Earnings
Snap, Blue Apron fuel worries about overheated IPOs
Venezuela turns to firewood as oil output dips
Reuters Focus
Venezuela turns to firewood as oil output dips
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 4, 2017 / 9:41 PM / 6 days ago

Magic Bullet maker knocks out Whirlpool blender patent

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

Capital Brands LLC, the company that makes Magic Bullet blenders, on Friday won a federal appeals court ruling invalidating a patent owned by Whirlpool Corp.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said that a Whirlpool patent on a household blender with alternating blending speeds is invalid because the technology was described in an earlier patent. The 2-1 ruling reversed an October 2015 decision by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Patent Trial and Appeal Board that upheld the patent.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2v4sIq8

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.