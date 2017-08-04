Magic Bullet maker knocks out Whirlpool blender patent

Capital Brands LLC, the company that makes Magic Bullet blenders, on Friday won a federal appeals court ruling invalidating a patent owned by Whirlpool Corp.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said that a Whirlpool patent on a household blender with alternating blending speeds is invalid because the technology was described in an earlier patent. The 2-1 ruling reversed an October 2015 decision by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Patent Trial and Appeal Board that upheld the patent.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2v4sIq8