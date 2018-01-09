FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 9, 2018 / 12:35 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Patent owners can appeal PTAB rulings on timeliness, Federal Circuit says

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Monday said patent owners can appeal determinations by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that inter partes review proceedings were commenced within the statute of limitations.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said patent holding company Wi-Fi One LLC is entitled to judicial review of a PTAB ruling that IPR petitions filed by chipmaker Broadcom Ltd challenging the former’s patents were timely.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2D9d7Id

