Judge trims 'Siri' patent cases against Google, Amazon and Microsoft

A federal judge on Friday narrowed a batch of lawsuits filed by technology licensing company WiLAN Inc alleging Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, and Google LLC infringed its patents on voice assistant technology.

U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews ruled invalid three of the six patents WiLAN accused the tech giants of infringing, saying they covered a patent-ineligible abstract idea and did not add an inventive concept.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2sF50ic