February 28, 2018 / 1:06 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

WiLAN hits Google with 'Siri' patent infringement claims

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A technology licensing company on Monday filed a lawsuit accusing Google Inc of infringing patents originally assigned to the inventors of Apple Inc’s voice assistant technology Siri.

Ottawa, Canada-based WiLAN sued Google in U.S. District Court in Delaware, alleging the tech giant’s Google Assistant feature infringes six patents relating to voice assistant technology WiLAN acquired from the nonprofit research center SRI International.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2EUTR5D

