WiLAN hits roadblock at Fed Circuit in Sony patent fight

A federal appeals court delivered a blow to Canadian technology licensing company WiLAN on Monday, ruling that patents it had accused Sony Corp of infringing were invalid.

In a pair of rulings, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed decisions by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board that invalidated two WiLAN patents relating to semiconductor technology on obviousness grounds.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2T6hhc9