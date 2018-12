A federal appeals court on Friday said medical device company Wright Medical Group Inc was not entitled to recover attorneys’ fees it incurred defending a patent infringement case brought by smaller rival Spineology Inc.

A three-judge panel of the Federal Circuit said the trial judge did not commit an abuse of discretion by ruling Spineology’s case was not so meritless as to warrant fee-shifting.

