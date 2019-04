The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to weigh in on when defendants in patent cases can invoke Section 101 of the Patent Act, which is often to secure quick dismissals of infringement claims.

The high court said it would review whether a judge erred in dismissing an infringement case at the pleadings stage that TS Patents LLC brought against Yahoo! Inc.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2UmO4Zt