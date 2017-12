Patent law garnered mainstream attention in 2017 thanks to a drug company’s novel transaction with a Native American tribe and the U.S. Supreme Court’s consideration of constitutional questions that have long divided the patent bar.

Here’s our list of the five biggest stories in patent law — stories that will continue to dominate headlines well into 2018.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2C5IUN8