A federal appeals court on Monday gave Google another chance to invalidate patents asserted against it by a New York-based technology licensing company.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit vacated a set of rulings by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that upheld the validity of four patents on content identification technology Network-1 Technologies Inc has accused Google unit YouTube of infringing.

