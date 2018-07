Japanese consumer electronics company Maxell Ltd on Friday won a $43.3 million jury verdict in a patent case it brought in Texas against the North American subsidiary of Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp.

A federal jury in Texarkana, Texas, said the amount would fairly compensate Maxell for ZTE (USA) Inc’s infringement of seven patents relating to smartphone and tablet technology.

