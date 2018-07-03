Court sets aside $140 million verdict for Power Integrations in patent case

A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld a finding that a subsidiary of chip maker On Semiconductor Corp infringed on patents owned by rival Power Integrations Inc but ordered a new trial on damages.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit vacated a $140 million damages award Power Integrations won against Fairchild Semiconductor in 2015, saying the jury improperly used the entire market value of the products at issue as the starting point for calculating damages.

