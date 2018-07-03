FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2018 / 10:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

Court sets aside $140 million verdict for Power Integrations in patent case

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld a finding that a subsidiary of chip maker On Semiconductor Corp infringed on patents owned by rival Power Integrations Inc but ordered a new trial on damages.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit vacated a $140 million damages award Power Integrations won against Fairchild Semiconductor in 2015, saying the jury improperly used the entire market value of the products at issue as the starting point for calculating damages.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2u4QbG0

