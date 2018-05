Electric auto maker Tesla Inc has a strong defense in a lawsuit brought by rival Nikola Corp alleging infringement of patents on semi truck designs, intellectual property lawyers said.

Nikola sued Tesla on Tuesday, alleging the planned design for the latter’s first electric heavy duty truck, the Semi, infringed on patents covering designs for a wrap windshield, mid-entry door, fuselage and other features.

