A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld part of a patent that a sports-betting spin-off of Cantor Fitzgerald LP had accused FanDuel Inc of infringing.

In a 2-1 decision affirming an administrative patent court, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said part of a CG Technology patent on a remote gambling system was valid, rejecting arguments by FanDuel that the claimed technology was obvious.

