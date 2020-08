The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Thursday upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit alleging a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office tribunal violates constitutional rights by invalidating patents.

The appeals court said the Administrative Procedures Act does not allow lock-maker Security People Inc to challenge in U.S. district court the constitutionality of actions taken by the PTO’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

