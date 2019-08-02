Fed Circuit wipes out Apple's PTAB wins in $1 billion VirnetX patent fight

A federal appeals court on Thursday handed VirnetX Holding Corp a victory in its effort to collect two verdicts totaling about $1 billion against Apple Inc, saying the iPhone maker was precluded from challenging the validity of certain VirnetX patents at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit vacated PTAB decisions that ruled invalid two VirnetX patents, known as the ‘211 and ‘504 patents.

