IN BRIEF: Judge awards attorneys' fees in 'exceptional' travel docs patent case

HID Global Corp, a manufacturer of secure identity products, on Friday won a ruling that it was entitled to attorneys’ fees it incurred defending an exceptionally weak patent infringement case brought by a German mobile security firm.

Senior Judge Mary Ellen Coster Williams, a judge on the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, said Munich-based Giesecke & Devrient GMBH brought a baseless lawsuit alleging immigration documents HID makes for the U.S. government infringe a patent describing a system for scanning identity cards.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2O1Dw1C