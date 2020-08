A New Jersey inmate who obtained a patent while serving a life sentence cannot sue hard-drive maker Western Digital Corp for patent infringement, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said on Thursday.

Affirming a federal judge in California, the appeals court said Walter Tormasi lacked capacity to sue Western Digital because New Jersey has a ban on inmates operating a business without prior approval.

