The toolmaker Milwaukee Electric Tool Corp won a $27.8 million verdict on Thursday in a patent infringement case against rival Snap-On Inc.

A federal jury in Milwaukee said Snap-On infringed on three Milwaukee Tool patents relating to battery pack technology and awarded $27.8 million in reasonable royalty damages for past and future infringement.

