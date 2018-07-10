Nike, Fitbit awarded attorneys' fees in 'meritless' patent case

A patent holding company aggressively litigated a meritless patent case against Nike Inc, Fitbit Inc, GoPro Inc and other makers of fitness trackers and cameras and must cover their attorneys’ fees, a federal judge ruled on Friday.

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California ordered Cellspin Soft Inc to pay a combined $564,000 to six companies it accused of infringing its patents on a method of uploading data to a website.

