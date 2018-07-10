FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
July 10, 2018 / 12:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

Nike, Fitbit awarded attorneys' fees in 'meritless' patent case

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A patent holding company aggressively litigated a meritless patent case against Nike Inc, Fitbit Inc, GoPro Inc and other makers of fitness trackers and cameras and must cover their attorneys’ fees, a federal judge ruled on Friday.

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California ordered Cellspin Soft Inc to pay a combined $564,000 to six companies it accused of infringing its patents on a method of uploading data to a website.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2N2z1AR

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.