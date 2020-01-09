PREVIEW: SCOTUS expected to delve back into patent-eligibility debate

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday could decide to revisit the fiercely debated question of what sort of subject matter is eligible for patent protection, practitioners said.

The high court will hold a conference on Friday afternoon to consider hundreds of petitions urging it to hear appeals. Among those petitions are six relating to Section 101 of the Patent Act, a statute frequently used to revoke patents and terminate infringement cases in lower courts in recent years.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2R6xPjI