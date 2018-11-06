Westlaw News
November 6, 2018 / 12:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

SCOTUS turns away dispute over 'abstract' real estate listing patents

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday brought an end to a long-running lawsuit accusing a dozen real estate companies, including News Corp subsidiary Move Inc and Keller Williams Realty Inc, of patent infringement.

The justices said they would not hear an appeal by patent holding company Real Estate Alliance Ltd (REAL) of a lower court decision that ruled invalid its patents describing a method of searching geographically for real estate properties on a computer.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2FfL6Dw

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.