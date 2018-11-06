SCOTUS turns away dispute over 'abstract' real estate listing patents

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday brought an end to a long-running lawsuit accusing a dozen real estate companies, including News Corp subsidiary Move Inc and Keller Williams Realty Inc, of patent infringement.

The justices said they would not hear an appeal by patent holding company Real Estate Alliance Ltd (REAL) of a lower court decision that ruled invalid its patents describing a method of searching geographically for real estate properties on a computer.

