Apple tells Supreme Court patent review process is "fair and balanced"
November 2, 2017 / 9:24 PM / in an hour

Apple tells Supreme Court patent review process is "fair and balanced"

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

Apple Inc has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold an administrative process for reviewing patents, saying it has made the patent system more efficient and reduced litigation costs.

Apple filed an amicus brief on Monday in Oil States Energy Services v Greene’s Energy Group, a Supreme Court case scheduled for oral argument on Nov. 27 that will clarify the constitutionality of the inter partes review process created in 2011 for challenging the validity of patents.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2z9rNri

