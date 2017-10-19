FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chicago subway operator prevails in fare collection patent dispute
#Westlaw News
October 19, 2017 / 1:58 AM / 2 days ago

Chicago subway operator prevails in fare collection patent dispute

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Wednesday affirmed the dismissal of a patent infringement lawsuit brought against Chicago’s mass transit operator over its fare collection system.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said patents asserted by Smart Systems Innovations LLC against the Chicago Transit Authority are invalid because they relate to the abstract idea of paying for a subway or bus ride with a credit card, which is not eligible for patent protection.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2yy1wSw

