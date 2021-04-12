Intel, VLSI make opening arguments in sequel to $2.2 billion patent trial

Intel Corp and VLSI Technology LLC made opening statements in West Texas federal court on Monday in the second of three scheduled patent trials for Intel’s alleged infringement of VLSI’s integrated computer chip patents.

Intel said its engineers developed its computer chips independently of VLSI’s patents, while VLSI argued the patents provided the basis for significant improvements to Intel chips.

