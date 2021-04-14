Amazon loses bid to escape $5 million patent verdict over Alexa tech

Amazon.com Inc’s bid to upend a $5 million verdict from a jury that found its Alexa smart-speaker technology infringed a Vocalife LLC patent was rejected by an East Texas federal judge on Wednesday.

“At a high level, Amazon’s motion essentially asks the Court to reweigh the evidence and elevate their evidence over that presented by Vocalife,” said Chief U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap in Marshall, Texas. “The Court declines to do so.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3sjLfJt