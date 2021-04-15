Apple wins new damages trial in $506 million patent loss

A Texas federal judge has vacated a $506 million jury verdict against Apple Inc for willfully infringing five wireless standard-essential patents owned by Optis Wireless Technology LLC.

U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap in Marshall, Texas, ruled on Wednesday that a new damages trial was necessary because the jury’s August royalty award may not have been in line with Optis’ responsibility to license the patents on fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND) terms.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3uSTIF9