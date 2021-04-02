Case to Watch: Supreme Court could clarify patent law that 'bitterly divided' Fed. Circuit

The U.S. Supreme Court could soon decide whether to take up a potential landmark patent case on noisy driveshafts that left the Federal Circuit “bitterly divided” on how to consistently apply the law on patent eligibility, in one of its judges’ own words.

The case, American Axle & Manufacturing Inc. v. Neapco Holdings LLC, highlights the uncertainty surrounding Section 101 of the Patent Act, which former U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Andrei Iancu said during his tenure was “the most important substantive patent law issue in the United States today. And it’s not even close.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3rRM8Ji