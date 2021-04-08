Covidien loses bid for former employee's patent rights at 1st Circuit

A federal appeals court in Boston on Thursday ruled that Covidien LP isn’t entitled to former employee Brady Esch’s patent rights following a jury verdict that he breached an employment agreement.

A three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that a 2019 verdict that Esch breached a confidentiality agreement with Covidien, which is now part of Medtronic, by filing patent applications, but didn’t breach an agreement to disclose “inventions” to the medical-device maker, implied that he didn’t create his varicose-vein device at the company and didn’t owe his patent rights to it.

