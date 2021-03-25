Fed. Circuit affirms rejection of Stanford genetic analysis patent

A Stanford University invention for determining which parent a gene was inherited from isn’t eligible for patent protection, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said on Thursday.

In an opinion written by Circuit Judge Jimmie Reyna, a three-judge Federal Circuit panel ruled that Stanford’s computerized statistical model for haplotype phasing was directed to patent-ineligible “abstract mathematical calculations and statistical modeling.”

