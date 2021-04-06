Fed Circuit affirms Sharp, Vizio didn't infringe WiLAN video patents

Sharp Electronics Corp and Vizio Inc on Tuesday defeated claims in the U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals that their smart TVs infringe patents owned by IP licensing company WiLAN Inc.

In an opinion written by Circuit Judge Timothy Dyk, the Federal Circuit affirmed a Delaware federal court’s ruling that WiLAN didn’t provide enough evidence to show infringement, finding that the company’s proffered evidence of Vizio and Sharp’s alleged source code was inadmissible because it hadn’t been authenticated.

