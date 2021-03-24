Genentech, MoFo fend off Eli Lilly's $10 mln fee bid in psoriasis drug patent case

A San Diego federal judge on Tuesday rejected Eli Lilly & Co’s bid for $10 million in attorneys’ fees following Genentech Inc.’s withdrawal of its patent suit over Lilly’s psoriasis drug Taltz.

Genentech’s case was weakened by a Federal Circuit ruling during its patent application process, but it wasn’t weak enough to justify attorneys’ fees under patent law’s “exceptional case” standard, U.S. District Judge Janis Sammartino ruled.

