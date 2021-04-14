IN BRIEF: Dish sues Peloton, ICON, Lululemon over video streaming technology

Dish Network subsidiary Dish Technology LLC has sued fitness equipment makers Peloton Interactive Inc, ICON Health & Fitness Inc, and Lululemon Athletica Inc for allegedly infringing its patents related to streaming video.

The defendants’ products that incorporate live and on-demand video streaming infringe its patents, Dish said in separate lawsuits filed by its lawyers at Baker Botts on Tuesday against Peloton in Texas federal court and ICON and Lululemon in Delaware federal court.

