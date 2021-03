International Business Machines Corp sued Tokyo-based Rakuten Inc in Delaware federal court on Monday for allegedly infringing four of its patents covering technology related to e-commerce.

Armonk, New York-based IBM won an $82 million jury verdict against Groupon Inc in 2018 for infringing some of the same patents. Groupon and IBM later settled for $57 million.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3sMfJoo