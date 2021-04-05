U.S. Supreme Court rejects challenge to West Texas patent case transfer

The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday that it wouldn’t hear a challenge to a federal appeals court ruling that moved a patent dispute between Adobe Inc and SynKloud Technologies LLC from West Texas federal court to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas has become a popular venue for patent disputes based in part on U.S. District Judge Alan Albright’s history as a patent litigator and tendency to move cases quickly. Albright is the sole judge at the district’s Waco court.

