Peloton wins $4.3 million in attorneys' fees from design group

A company that designed parts of Peloton Interactive Inc’s first bike, and whose owners later bought a related patent and sued Peloton for infringing it, owes Peloton $4.3 million for failing to defend it from the claims, a Manhattan federal court said Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken ruled that Villency Design Group LLC has to pay the attorneys’ fees Peloton incurred defending against the claims and bringing related counterclaims under the parties’ initial agreement, which required Villency to defend it against IP claims related to the design.

