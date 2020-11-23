Pfizer generic epinephrine shot would infringe Endo patents - Fed Circuit

Pfizer Inc unit Hospira’s proposed generic version of Endo International PLC’s emergency allergy treatment Adrenalin would infringe two of Endo’s patents, a federal appeals court has ruled, affirming a lower court ruling blocking the generic drug from the market.

Circuit Judge Richard Taranto, writing for a three-judge panel of the Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, said that slight changes in Pfizer’s proposed formulation of the injection were not enough to avoid infringing the patents.

