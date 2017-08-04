Philips nets $7.1 million in patent verdict against Zoll Medical

A federal jury on Thursday ordered medical equipment maker Zoll Medical Corp to pay Philips a net verdict of $7.1 million for infringing three patents covering technology related to external defibrillators, far less than the Dutch lighting and electronics company had sought.

The award by a federal jury in Boston came during the damages phase of a long-running lawsuit by Philips after an appellate court last year upheld part of an earlier 2013 verdict finding Zoll liable for infringing the patents.

