Philips nets $7.1 million in patent verdict against Zoll Medical
August 4, 2017 / 1:10 AM / 2 months ago

Philips nets $7.1 million in patent verdict against Zoll Medical

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal jury on Thursday ordered medical equipment maker Zoll Medical Corp to pay Philips a net verdict of $7.1 million for infringing three patents covering technology related to external defibrillators, far less than the Dutch lighting and electronics company had sought.

The award by a federal jury in Boston came during the damages phase of a long-running lawsuit by Philips after an appellate court last year upheld part of an earlier 2013 verdict finding Zoll liable for infringing the patents.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wcgWZw

