Philips, Zoll Medical near settlement in defibrillator patent lawsuit
November 6, 2017 / 10:56 PM / in 34 minutes

Philips, Zoll Medical near settlement in defibrillator patent lawsuit

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Philips and Zoll Medical Corp have disclosed that they are nearing a settlement in a long-running patent lawsuit that would avoid an appeal by Philips of a jury’s August decision to award it only a fraction of the $217 million it sought at trial.

In papers the companies jointly filed on Friday in federal court in Boston, Philips and Zoll Medical said that they had “now reached substantial agreement on aspects of a settlement structure” and asked for the case to put on hold.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zijtG3

